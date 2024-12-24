CryptoFranc Price (XCHF)
The live price of CryptoFranc (XCHF) today is 1.11 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.66M USD. XCHF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CryptoFranc Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 126.87 USD
- CryptoFranc price change within the day is +1.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XCHF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XCHF price information.
During today, the price change of CryptoFranc to USD was $ +0.01314545.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoFranc to USD was $ -0.0531507960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoFranc to USD was $ -0.0104759580.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoFranc to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01314545
|+1.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0531507960
|-4.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0104759580
|-0.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CryptoFranc: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.20%
-1.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF bank notes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. Currently, 12’030’000 XCHF tokens are in circulation.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XCHF to AUD
A$1.776
|1 XCHF to GBP
￡0.8769
|1 XCHF to EUR
€1.0656
|1 XCHF to USD
$1.11
|1 XCHF to MYR
RM4.9839
|1 XCHF to TRY
₺39.072
|1 XCHF to JPY
¥174.381
|1 XCHF to RUB
₽112.3542
|1 XCHF to INR
₹94.4832
|1 XCHF to IDR
Rp17,903.2233
|1 XCHF to PHP
₱64.9905
|1 XCHF to EGP
￡E.56.6988
|1 XCHF to BRL
R$6.8598
|1 XCHF to CAD
C$1.5873
|1 XCHF to BDT
৳132.8004
|1 XCHF to NGN
₦1,718.2578
|1 XCHF to UAH
₴46.7088
|1 XCHF to VES
Bs56.61
|1 XCHF to PKR
Rs309.6234
|1 XCHF to KZT
₸579.6309
|1 XCHF to THB
฿38.0175
|1 XCHF to TWD
NT$36.297
|1 XCHF to CHF
Fr0.9879
|1 XCHF to HKD
HK$8.6136
|1 XCHF to MAD
.د.م11.1777