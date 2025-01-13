CRYPTO TEX Price (CTEX)
The live price of CRYPTO TEX (CTEX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CTEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CRYPTO TEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.18 USD
- CRYPTO TEX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CTEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTEX price information.
During today, the price change of CRYPTO TEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CRYPTO TEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CRYPTO TEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CRYPTO TEX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-90.91%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-98.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CRYPTO TEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CRYPTO TEX offers user-friendly, secure, and efficient blockchain-based crypto solutions."Crypto Tex has launched Blockchain Ctex Scan, which solves economic and technological concerns by gradually implementing an interconnection between decentralised and centralised solutions," said a CTEX spokesperson. "The Ctex Scan solution is cost-effective and simple to understand. It can meet the targeted passive gains generation of a large and expanding pool of digital asset owners while avoiding risks." Regardless of economic or technological background, everyone can participate in the future generation of digital asset markets." Ctex Scan innovation derives from creating a unique Ecosystem using the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective blockchains and crypto projects. Ctex Scan is a blockchain that can solve the blockchain Conundrum by delivering transaction speed, security, and significant scalability. Welcome to Web3’s friendliest scaling solution out there. With Ctex Chain Network, owning digital assets, creating smart contracts or exploring applications has never been so easy. With the help of Cloud Compute, users can truly experience the power of Web3. Ctex Swap CTEX Swap is governed by its community members who can create & vote on important proposals Ctex NFT Marketplace Ctex Marketplace is the world's first and largest NFT marketplace. You can list your own NFTs for sale on the Ctex Marketplace, and you can browse existing listings. Today, we’re proud to remain the largest general marketplace for user-owned digital items, supporting multiple blockchains, with the broadest set of categories and the best prices for new emerging digital item classes. Ctex Wallet Ctex Wallet is Decentralized Wallet Like Trust Wallet for Storing Crypto Currencies. Ctex Exchange Ctex Exchange is a cryptocurrency trading platform designed for people by people. It is a reliable and secure way to buy, sell and trade crypto with low fees and unmatched liquidity. Be
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CTEX to AUD
A$--
|1 CTEX to GBP
￡--
|1 CTEX to EUR
€--
|1 CTEX to USD
$--
|1 CTEX to MYR
RM--
|1 CTEX to TRY
₺--
|1 CTEX to JPY
¥--
|1 CTEX to RUB
₽--
|1 CTEX to INR
₹--
|1 CTEX to IDR
Rp--
|1 CTEX to PHP
₱--
|1 CTEX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CTEX to BRL
R$--
|1 CTEX to CAD
C$--
|1 CTEX to BDT
৳--
|1 CTEX to NGN
₦--
|1 CTEX to UAH
₴--
|1 CTEX to VES
Bs--
|1 CTEX to PKR
Rs--
|1 CTEX to KZT
₸--
|1 CTEX to THB
฿--
|1 CTEX to TWD
NT$--
|1 CTEX to CHF
Fr--
|1 CTEX to HKD
HK$--
|1 CTEX to MAD
.د.م--