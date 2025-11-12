jokecoin aims to highlight crypto (especially meme coins) for what it is, a joke. Our community and website encourages holders to share examples of why crypto is a joke; such as rugs they have been victims of, highlighting how influencers can have positive and negative impacts on the space, and telling crypto themed jokes. There is also the bright side of crypto, where any person can become a millionaire overnight, and it's a joke how you can become rich or poor with a good or bad decision.