crypto is a joke (JOKECOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
crypto is a joke (JOKECOIN) Information
jokecoin aims to highlight crypto (especially meme coins) for what it is, a joke. Our community and website encourages holders to share examples of why crypto is a joke; such as rugs they have been victims of, highlighting how influencers can have positive and negative impacts on the space, and telling crypto themed jokes. There is also the bright side of crypto, where any person can become a millionaire overnight, and it's a joke how you can become rich or poor with a good or bad decision.
Understanding the tokenomics of crypto is a joke (JOKECOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JOKECOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JOKECOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
