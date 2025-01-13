Crypto Emergency Price (CEM)
The live price of Crypto Emergency (CEM) today is 0.521515 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CEM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crypto Emergency Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.21K USD
- Crypto Emergency price change within the day is +0.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Crypto Emergency to USD was $ +0.00390675.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypto Emergency to USD was $ +0.1107077778.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypto Emergency to USD was $ +2.0656290762.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypto Emergency to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00390675
|+0.75%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1107077778
|+21.23%
|60 Days
|$ +2.0656290762
|+396.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypto Emergency: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.54%
+0.75%
-0.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crypto Emergency is the world's first crypto social network with its own blockchain on which the CEM coin is issued. The CEM coin is used in the company's ecosystem.
