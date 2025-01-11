Cryptaur Price (CPT)
The live price of Cryptaur (CPT) today is 0.00001869 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cryptaur Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.16 USD
- Cryptaur price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cryptaur to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cryptaur to USD was $ -0.0000000990.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cryptaur to USD was $ +0.0000007627.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cryptaur to USD was $ +0.000008596113269831965.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000000990
|-0.53%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000007627
|+4.08%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000008596113269831965
|+85.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cryptaur: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+60.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cryptaur is a decentralized Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for potentially unlimited number of specialized P2P services (dApps) whereby suppliers and consumers of a most diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. The unique features of the Cryptaur ecosystem include: Universal payment and reward unit—the Cryptaur utility token (CPT). Multi-functional payment platform—Cryptaur Pay (CPP). Proprietary Social Capital Management System (SCMS). Global User Rights Protection System (URPS).
