Crux Finance Price (CRUX)
The live price of Crux Finance (CRUX) today is 0.00349772 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRUX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crux Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.43 USD
- Crux Finance price change within the day is -0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Crux Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crux Finance to USD was $ -0.0011079147.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crux Finance to USD was $ +0.0017817980.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crux Finance to USD was $ +0.0015247954387320703.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011079147
|-31.67%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0017817980
|+50.94%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0015247954387320703
|+77.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Crux Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.31%
-14.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Crux token serves as the platform's primary payment option, providing subscribers a 30% discount, distributing 25% of revenue to staked token holders, and offering yield farming and a loyalty program based on user metrics.
