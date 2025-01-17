CrossFi Price (CRFI)
The live price of CrossFi (CRFI) today is 0.00222535 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CrossFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 34.68 USD
- CrossFi price change within the day is -0.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of CrossFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CrossFi to USD was $ -0.0002710770.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CrossFi to USD was $ +0.0000604576.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CrossFi to USD was $ -0.00054986355531217.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002710770
|-12.18%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000604576
|+2.72%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00054986355531217
|-19.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of CrossFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.39%
-5.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CrossFi brings together stakeholders in the filecoin ecosystem looking to utilize decentralized finance. Two leading filecoin mining manufacturers, Dataline and DCTech, are early supporters and have worked directly with the CrossFi tech team to develop the initial solution utilizing CrossFi’s MAP technology. The key value CrossFi brings to the DeFi space is to give liquidity to locked digital assets similar to a bond. For example, filecoin users can stake their FIL on the filecoin network using the CrossFi protocol and mint an equivalent value amount of ERC20 compliant liquid cFIL. This is a two-way reversal process, meaning users wanting to later unlock their staked filecoin must send the equivalent amount cFIL to the redemption contract, executing a burn of the synthetic cFIL for a small settlement fee. As the protocol-supported liquidity pool is chain-agnostic and utilizes synthetic assets, there is virtually zero slippage as a result of asset swapping.
