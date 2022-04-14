croissant the baby amarillo (CROISSANT) Tokenomics
croissant the baby amarillo (CROISSANT) Information
Croissant is a memecoin that pays tribute to the viral armadillo named Croissant! Beloved by millions on TikTok, this iconic armadillo is now immortalized on the Solana blockchain.
As a community run memecoin, Croissant has no formal team or roadmap. Memecoins are inherently volatile assets and should never be traded with expectations of financial return. Croissant is meant for entertainment purposes only!
croissant the baby amarillo (CROISSANT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for croissant the baby amarillo (CROISSANT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
croissant the baby amarillo (CROISSANT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of croissant the baby amarillo (CROISSANT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CROISSANT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CROISSANT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CROISSANT's tokenomics, explore CROISSANT token's live price!
CROISSANT Price Prediction
Want to know where CROISSANT might be heading? Our CROISSANT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.