What is Cricket Foundation (CRIC)

Cricket Foundation is where the sport of Cricket meets the world of Crypto. It is the worlds first project exclusive to the sport of Cricket, and also is home to the worlds first NFT and Collectible marketplace exclusive to the sport of Cricket.It is driven the Cricket Token, that supports governance, transactions and interactions with the Cricket Network. Cricket is completely owned and operated by the Cricket ecosystem - Players, Boards, Fans and supporters alike. The network is backed by over 100 founding ecosystem participants across 11 countries. It is also backed by several institutions like Epsilon Ventures, Torque Capital, FalconX, Alchemist, Anthill Ventures, etc. Cricket is a layer 1 platform built on the COSMOS + Zebi framework, that supports multiple applications. The vision of the platform is to build all use cases for Cricket within this network ranging from NFT marketplace, gaming, eSports, merchandising, licensing, etc.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cricket Foundation (CRIC) Resource Official Website