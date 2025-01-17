Cricket Foundation Price (CRIC)
The live price of Cricket Foundation (CRIC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cricket Foundation Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Cricket Foundation price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRIC price information.
During today, the price change of Cricket Foundation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cricket Foundation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cricket Foundation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cricket Foundation to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cricket Foundation: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cricket Foundation is where the sport of Cricket meets the world of Crypto. It is the worlds first project exclusive to the sport of Cricket, and also is home to the worlds first NFT and Collectible marketplace exclusive to the sport of Cricket.It is driven the Cricket Token, that supports governance, transactions and interactions with the Cricket Network. Cricket is completely owned and operated by the Cricket ecosystem - Players, Boards, Fans and supporters alike. The network is backed by over 100 founding ecosystem participants across 11 countries. It is also backed by several institutions like Epsilon Ventures, Torque Capital, FalconX, Alchemist, Anthill Ventures, etc. Cricket is a layer 1 platform built on the COSMOS + Zebi framework, that supports multiple applications. The vision of the platform is to build all use cases for Cricket within this network ranging from NFT marketplace, gaming, eSports, merchandising, licensing, etc.
