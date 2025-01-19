Cri3x Price (CRI3X)
The live price of Cri3x (CRI3X) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRI3X to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cri3x Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.17K USD
- Cri3x price change within the day is -0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Cri3x to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cri3x to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cri3x to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cri3x to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cri3x: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.94%
-12.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cri3X is creating virtual eXperiences across Metaverse partner platforms. Not bound by borders as Metaverse platforms are, Cri3X is positioned to integrate across multiple web3 communities, providing Web3 virtual entertainment content via our Cri3X virtual cinema chain, film IP P2E gaming, musical events, screening parties and VR first person Avatar experiences in the Metaverse. We have the opportunity to be an agile player in the Metaverse, crossing boundaries, virtual worlds and engaging communities through Entertainment eXperiences and utilising and creating unique IP, either developed within our creative team structure to working with emerging filmmakers, gaming devs , musicians and artists to bring their original IP to life in VR via our ecosystem. CRI3X token The CRI3X Token is a fungible cryptographic token. The Token will, over time, become the main utility token and in-game currency of RETROGRESSION GAME and Film Crib virtual cinemas and associated ticketed events and are intended to be leveraged across P&E utility-based video games and experiences.
