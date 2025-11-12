Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) Tokenomics

Page last updated: 2025-11-12 07:57:29 (UTC+8)
Market Cap:
$ 50.04K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 403.14M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 124.13K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00012413
Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) Information

Crazzers is a decentralized AI dating platform where users can fully customize characters personality, appearance, and more. Bring your ideal AI companion to life with real-time voice, chat, and video conversations. Whether for fun, connection, or creativity, Crazzers puts you in control of your AI dating experience like never before. It only takes Few minutes to setup your own custom character without any hustle.

Official Website:
https://crazzers.ai

Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Crazzers AI (CRAZZERS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CRAZZERS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CRAZZERS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

