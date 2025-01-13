Crappy Bird CTO Price (CRAPPY)
The live price of Crappy Bird CTO (CRAPPY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.08M USD. CRAPPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crappy Bird CTO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 19.70K USD
- Crappy Bird CTO price change within the day is +0.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.20B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRAPPY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRAPPY price information.
During today, the price change of Crappy Bird CTO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crappy Bird CTO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crappy Bird CTO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crappy Bird CTO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crappy Bird CTO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
+0.37%
-14.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crappy is the next evolution in meme coins—think of it as Meme Coins 2.0. It checks all the boxes of a future OG Base coin, styled as the nonconformist "pigeon cousin" of Pepe and Matt Furie's boy's club crew. But Crappy doesn’t stop there—it changes the game with the first ever fully on-chain 'crash' betting game. Degen trench lords can wager their $Crappy tokens and take a wild ride with the pigeon for a shot at 100x gains. Crappy Bird's vision is to make onboarding mainstream gamers on the Base network, in a fun and relatable manner.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CRAPPY to AUD
A$--
|1 CRAPPY to GBP
￡--
|1 CRAPPY to EUR
€--
|1 CRAPPY to USD
$--
|1 CRAPPY to MYR
RM--
|1 CRAPPY to TRY
₺--
|1 CRAPPY to JPY
¥--
|1 CRAPPY to RUB
₽--
|1 CRAPPY to INR
₹--
|1 CRAPPY to IDR
Rp--
|1 CRAPPY to PHP
₱--
|1 CRAPPY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CRAPPY to BRL
R$--
|1 CRAPPY to CAD
C$--
|1 CRAPPY to BDT
৳--
|1 CRAPPY to NGN
₦--
|1 CRAPPY to UAH
₴--
|1 CRAPPY to VES
Bs--
|1 CRAPPY to PKR
Rs--
|1 CRAPPY to KZT
₸--
|1 CRAPPY to THB
฿--
|1 CRAPPY to TWD
NT$--
|1 CRAPPY to CHF
Fr--
|1 CRAPPY to HKD
HK$--
|1 CRAPPY to MAD
.د.م--