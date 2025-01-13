Crappy is the next evolution in meme coins—think of it as Meme Coins 2.0. It checks all the boxes of a future OG Base coin, styled as the nonconformist "pigeon cousin" of Pepe and Matt Furie's boy's club crew. But Crappy doesn’t stop there—it changes the game with the first ever fully on-chain 'crash' betting game. Degen trench lords can wager their $Crappy tokens and take a wild ride with the pigeon for a shot at 100x gains. Crappy Bird's vision is to make onboarding mainstream gamers on the Base network, in a fun and relatable manner.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.