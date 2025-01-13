CPI Token Price (CPI)
The live price of CPI Token (CPI) today is 0.00399816 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CPI Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 215.48 USD
- CPI Token price change within the day is -55.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CPI Token to USD was $ -0.004996804457337248.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CPI Token to USD was $ -0.0023993961.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CPI Token to USD was $ -0.0035666621.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CPI Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.004996804457337248
|-55.55%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023993961
|-60.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0035666621
|-89.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CPI Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-55.55%
-60.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CPIToken: Revolutionizing E-Commerce with Web3 CPIToken integrates Web3 technology into a dynamic shopping experience, offering users the chance to earn up to from 10% to 100% back on their spending plus additional rewards through an innovative Shop-and-Earn mechanism. Product Highlights: ✔️Shop3 Marketplace: Discover a unique mix of exclusive merchandise and crypto transactions, fostering a Web3 marketplace powered by community. ✔️CPI Payment Gateway: Enjoy secure, borderless crypto payments with no extra fees. Now supporting Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies for your store.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CPI to AUD
A$0.0064770192
|1 CPI to GBP
￡0.0032385096
|1 CPI to EUR
€0.0038782152
|1 CPI to USD
$0.00399816
|1 CPI to MYR
RM0.0179517384
|1 CPI to TRY
₺0.1416548088
|1 CPI to JPY
¥0.6313894272
|1 CPI to RUB
₽0.407012688
|1 CPI to INR
₹0.3446014104
|1 CPI to IDR
Rp65.5435960704
|1 CPI to PHP
₱0.2354516424
|1 CPI to EGP
￡E.0.2022269328
|1 CPI to BRL
R$0.0244287576
|1 CPI to CAD
C$0.0057573504
|1 CPI to BDT
৳0.4898945448
|1 CPI to NGN
₦6.217938432
|1 CPI to UAH
₴0.1698018552
|1 CPI to VES
Bs0.21190248
|1 CPI to PKR
Rs1.1183653152
|1 CPI to KZT
₸2.1199043952
|1 CPI to THB
฿0.1388560968
|1 CPI to TWD
NT$0.1323790776
|1 CPI to CHF
Fr0.0036383256
|1 CPI to HKD
HK$0.0311056848
|1 CPI to MAD
.د.م0.0403414344