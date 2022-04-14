Counterfire Economic Coin (CEC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Counterfire Economic Coin (CEC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Counterfire Economic Coin (CEC) Information Anime-style mobile game featuring both MOBA and battle royale. Counter Fire is a unique mobile anime MOBA game that incorporates elements of Battle Royale and leverages blockchain technology. Developed by CEBG Studio, our team comprises more than 30 seasoned game creators with leading experiences from Giant Interactive, Shanda Group, Lilith Games, and NetEase. Our objective is to attract the next billion players by offering a free-to-play-to-earn casual gaming experience through Counter Fire. Our game prioritizes accessibility, playability, sociability, and scalability, all supported by our ecosystem token, $CEC. Official Website: https://counterfire.games

Counterfire Economic Coin (CEC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.41M All-Time High: $ 0.055136 All-Time Low: $ 0.00240631 Current Price: $ 0.00240699

Counterfire Economic Coin (CEC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Counterfire Economic Coin (CEC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CEC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CEC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

