Cosmic Champs (COSG) Information Cosmic Gold (COSG) is the governance token for Cosmic Champs which is a 3D, P2E, real-time strategy game on the Algorand blockchain. Travel around the cosmic universe to battle friends — or enemies — in real-time and earn tokens and NFTs. COSG is also used as a secondary P2E token and can be staked to earn rewards. Official Website: https://www.cosmicchamps.com/ Whitepaper: https://cosmicchamps.com/whitepaper Buy COSG Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 270.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 136.58K
All-Time High: $ 0.12641
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00050585

Cosmic Champs (COSG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cosmic Champs (COSG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COSG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COSG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COSG's tokenomics, explore COSG token's live price!

