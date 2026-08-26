What is the current price of Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock?

The live price of Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock (IEMGX) is $81.41 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock positioned in the market?

Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock currently sits at market rank #4288, supported by a market capitalization of $256873. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of IEMGX?

The circulating supply of IEMGX is 3155.283049820798 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock?

During the last 24 hours, Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock traded within a range of $81.41 (24-hour low) and $81.43 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock reached an all-time high of $164.83, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $29.97. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is IEMGX trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock?

The current price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem,Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.