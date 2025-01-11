Convergence Finance Price (CVG)
The live price of Convergence Finance (CVG) today is 0.00100789 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CVG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Convergence Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 581.39 USD
- Convergence Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Convergence Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Convergence Finance to USD was $ -0.0004335922.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Convergence Finance to USD was $ +0.0007140538.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Convergence Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004335922
|-43.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007140538
|+70.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Convergence Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-28.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Convergence is a decentralized finance protocol designed to aggregate liquidity, boost yields, and enable liquid locking across the Curve Finance ecosystem. Convergence makes novel use of Non-Fungible Tokens to track staked positions and owns its liquidity through bonds issuance.
|1 CVG to AUD
A$0.0016327818
|1 CVG to GBP
￡0.0008163909
|1 CVG to EUR
€0.0009776533
|1 CVG to USD
$0.00100789
|1 CVG to MYR
RM0.0045254261
|1 CVG to TRY
₺0.0356994638
|1 CVG to JPY
¥0.1589140163
|1 CVG to RUB
₽0.1024318607
|1 CVG to INR
₹0.0868700391
|1 CVG to IDR
Rp16.5227842416
|1 CVG to PHP
₱0.05946551
|1 CVG to EGP
￡E.0.0509286817
|1 CVG to BRL
R$0.0061682868
|1 CVG to CAD
C$0.0014513616
|1 CVG to BDT
৳0.1229424222
|1 CVG to NGN
₦1.5626124982
|1 CVG to UAH
₴0.0426135892
|1 CVG to VES
Bs0.05341817
|1 CVG to PKR
Rs0.2806671283
|1 CVG to KZT
₸0.531863553
|1 CVG to THB
฿0.0349536252
|1 CVG to TWD
NT$0.0333712379
|1 CVG to CHF
Fr0.0009171799
|1 CVG to HKD
HK$0.0078413842
|1 CVG to MAD
.د.م0.0101192156