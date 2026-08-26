Constellation Energy Corporation xStock Price Today

The live Constellation Energy Corporation xStock (CEGX) price today is $ 273.72, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CEGX to USD conversion rate is $ 273.72 per CEGX.

Constellation Energy Corporation xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 155,583, with a circulating supply of 568.41 CEGX. During the last 24 hours, CEGX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 323.89, while the all-time low was $ 234.05.

In short-term performance, CEGX moved -- in the last hour and +1.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.00K.

Constellation Energy Corporation xStock (CEGX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 155.58K$ 155.58K $ 155.58K Volume (24H) $ 3.00K$ 3.00K $ 3.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.05M$ 60.05M $ 60.05M Circulation Supply 568.41 568.41 568.41 Total Supply 219,400.4563191168 219,400.4563191168 219,400.4563191168

The current Market Cap of Constellation Energy Corporation xStock is $ 155.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.00K. The circulating supply of CEGX is 568.41, with a total supply of 219400.4563191168. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.05M.