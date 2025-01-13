Libra Coin is a fork from Facebook's Diem (Libra) blockchain that was announced in 2019. Libra Coin operates on its own high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, known as the 0L Network. In October 2021, Libra Coin began mining. Like Bitcoin, there were no pre-mined coins or dedicated token allocation to any parties; all coins were minted through a mining process. Unlike Bitcoin, which undergoes continuous issuance, Libra Coin has a fixed supply. By December 2023, all the Libra Coin had been issued, establishing a capped supply and making the coin permanently deflationary. Fiercely independent, the project has a long-term view because it is unburdened by venture capital funding, "labs" entities, a foundation, and the influence of other blockchain ecosystems. Carpe diem.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.