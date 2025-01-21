Compounding Open Dollar Price (CUSDO)
The live price of Compounding Open Dollar (CUSDO) today is 0.999469 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.40M USD. CUSDO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Compounding Open Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.00K USD
- Compounding Open Dollar price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 2.41M USD
During today, the price change of Compounding Open Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Compounding Open Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Compounding Open Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Compounding Open Dollar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Compounding Open Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OpenEden Labs’s misson is to bring real-world assets to DeFi to unlock trillions of dollars in value. The OpenEden Compounding Open Dollar (“cUSDO") is a rebasing yield-bearing stablecoin issued by OpenEden Digital ("OED"), a Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") licensed digital asset issuer. cUSDO is backed by high-quality, liquid reserves, primarily consisting of U.S. Treasury bills and reverse repurchase agreements.
|1 CUSDO to AUD
A$1.5991504
|1 CUSDO to GBP
￡0.80956989
|1 CUSDO to EUR
€0.95949024
|1 CUSDO to USD
$0.999469
|1 CUSDO to MYR
RM4.46762643
|1 CUSDO to TRY
₺35.61108047
|1 CUSDO to JPY
¥155.89717462
|1 CUSDO to RUB
₽99.79697965
|1 CUSDO to INR
₹86.53402602
|1 CUSDO to IDR
Rp16,384.73508336
|1 CUSDO to PHP
₱58.4689365
|1 CUSDO to EGP
￡E.50.24330663
|1 CUSDO to BRL
R$6.02679807
|1 CUSDO to CAD
C$1.43923536
|1 CUSDO to BDT
৳121.86525517
|1 CUSDO to NGN
₦1,551.96546851
|1 CUSDO to UAH
₴42.20757587
|1 CUSDO to VES
Bs53.971326
|1 CUSDO to PKR
Rs278.71192534
|1 CUSDO to KZT
₸530.2183045
|1 CUSDO to THB
฿34.0818929
|1 CUSDO to TWD
NT$32.71262037
|1 CUSDO to CHF
Fr0.90951679
|1 CUSDO to HKD
HK$7.77586882
|1 CUSDO to MAD
.د.م10.01467938