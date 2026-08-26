What is the current price of Community of BNB?

Community of BNB is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of -0.93% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Community of BNB is $0.00105314, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of CBNB today?

The market capitalization sits at $12999.78, placing the asset at rank #7919 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Community of BNB's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with CBNB.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 1000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Community of BNB fall under?

Community of BNB is part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact CBNB's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables CBNB to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.