Discover key insights into Colony Avalanche Index (CAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 05:00:26 (UTC+8)
Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Colony Avalanche Index (CAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.31M
Total Supply:
$ 44.05K
Circulating Supply:
$ 44.04K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.31M
All-Time High:
$ 659.84
All-Time Low:
$ 31.6
Current Price:
$ 52.36
Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) Information

Colony avalanche index, The easiest way to invest in the CLY Avalanche ecosystem.

CAI is the benchmark index for investors wanting to get exposure to the Avalanche ecosystem.

It is composed of the native token (AVAX) and the most prominent projects in the ecosystem. The index improves returns for investors by generating yield on the underlying assets. These assets are rigorously selected and weighted to spread the risk and volatility in proportion to their market capitalisation.

Official Website:
https://www.colonylab.io/colony-avalanche-index

Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CAI's tokenomics, explore CAI token's live price!

CAI Price Prediction

Want to know where CAI might be heading? Our CAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

