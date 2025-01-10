Colizeum Price (ZEUM)
The live price of Colizeum (ZEUM) today is 0.00110755 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZEUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Colizeum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 277.35 USD
- Colizeum price change within the day is +0.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Colizeum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Colizeum to USD was $ +0.0003227394.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Colizeum to USD was $ +0.0007242613.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Colizeum to USD was $ +0.0004043359034733245.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.73%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003227394
|+29.14%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007242613
|+65.39%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0004043359034733245
|+57.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Colizeum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.63%
+0.73%
+28.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Colizeum is a virtual Play to Earn driven environment that, similar to Steam, hosts various games and other applications, thereby creating the general outline of a user funnel. Colizeum offers connectivity to the blockchain based infrastructure for (a) Play-to-Earn, (b) Prediction Markets, (c) Tokenized Tournaments, (d) Attention Marketplace, all as a service, all with one-click deploy, all on-chain and transparent, designed to empower influencers and game developers to fully benefit from the value they generate without middlemen, uncertainties and opaque payout schemes. Colizeum empowers game developers to build and benefit from blockchain games simpler than ever before with easy to use Colizeum SDK.
