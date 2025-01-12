CoinxPad Price (CXPAD)
The live price of CoinxPad (CXPAD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CXPAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CoinxPad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 184.97 USD
- CoinxPad price change within the day is -0.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CXPAD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CXPAD price information.
During today, the price change of CoinxPad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CoinxPad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CoinxPad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CoinxPad to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CoinxPad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.67%
-3.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CoinxPad is the first Cex / Dex Multi-chain IDO Launchpad. Coinxpad will empower crypto projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. Investors benefit from exclusive access to safe, innovative projects and rewarding investments on every blockchain. Projects benefit from our partnership, providing complimentary audits by our team of blockchain experts and developers and a dedicated community ready to back them.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CXPAD to AUD
A$--
|1 CXPAD to GBP
￡--
|1 CXPAD to EUR
€--
|1 CXPAD to USD
$--
|1 CXPAD to MYR
RM--
|1 CXPAD to TRY
₺--
|1 CXPAD to JPY
¥--
|1 CXPAD to RUB
₽--
|1 CXPAD to INR
₹--
|1 CXPAD to IDR
Rp--
|1 CXPAD to PHP
₱--
|1 CXPAD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CXPAD to BRL
R$--
|1 CXPAD to CAD
C$--
|1 CXPAD to BDT
৳--
|1 CXPAD to NGN
₦--
|1 CXPAD to UAH
₴--
|1 CXPAD to VES
Bs--
|1 CXPAD to PKR
Rs--
|1 CXPAD to KZT
₸--
|1 CXPAD to THB
฿--
|1 CXPAD to TWD
NT$--
|1 CXPAD to CHF
Fr--
|1 CXPAD to HKD
HK$--
|1 CXPAD to MAD
.د.م--