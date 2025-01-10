CoinForge Price (CNFRG)
The live price of CoinForge (CNFRG) today is 0.00000244 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CNFRG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CoinForge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.54 USD
- CoinForge price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CoinForge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CoinForge to USD was $ -0.0000021078.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CoinForge to USD was $ -0.0000021669.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CoinForge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000021078
|-86.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000021669
|-88.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CoinForge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CoinForge is the first AI driven token and contract development platform to help you build, launch, and monitor your next crypto project. What is CoinForge? CoinForge is a state-of-the-art platform that provides a range of tools and features to assist in the development of digital tokens. By leveraging the power of AI, CoinForge simplifies complex processes, accelerates development timelines, and offers insightful market analysis, making it the ultimate solution for token creation and management. Key Features AI-Driven Token Development: Harness the power of AI to generate token ideas, analyze market trends, and refine your strategies. Powerful Website Builder: Create stunning, professional-quality websites with our intuitive website builder, designed specifically for token projects. Contract Development Integration: Seamlessly integrate contract development into your workflow with our comprehensive tools. Private and Secure Communication: Discuss strategies and collaborate with your team through our encrypted chat feature. Customizable and User-Friendly Interface: Enjoy a platform that's easy to navigate and can be tailored to your specific needs.
