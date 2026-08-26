Coinbase Global Inc ST0x Price Today

The live Coinbase Global Inc ST0x (WTCOIN) price today is $ 185.66, with a 3.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current WTCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 185.66 per WTCOIN.

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 180,065, with a circulating supply of 969.84 WTCOIN. During the last 24 hours, WTCOIN traded between $ 177.37 (low) and $ 187.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 801.44, while the all-time low was $ 139.9.

In short-term performance, WTCOIN moved -0.48% in the last hour and +27.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 266.45K.

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x (WTCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 180.07K$ 180.07K $ 180.07K Volume (24H) $ 266.45K$ 266.45K $ 266.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 180.07K$ 180.07K $ 180.07K Circulation Supply 969.84 969.84 969.84 Total Supply 969.8402708789589 969.8402708789589 969.8402708789589

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Global Inc ST0x is $ 180.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 266.45K. The circulating supply of WTCOIN is 969.84, with a total supply of 969.8402708789589. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 180.07K.