Coffee AI Price ($COFFEE)
The live price of Coffee AI ($COFFEE) today is 0.085768 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.58M USD. $COFFEE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Coffee AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.46K USD
- Coffee AI price change within the day is -1.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $COFFEE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $COFFEE price information.
During today, the price change of Coffee AI to USD was $ -0.00163966948755678.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coffee AI to USD was $ +0.1628370577.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coffee AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coffee AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00163966948755678
|-1.87%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1628370577
|+189.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Coffee AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.12%
-1.87%
-8.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coffee is developing a platform to enable anyone to build and deploy a multi-agent, collaborative AI workforce in a decentralized, on-chain environment. Agents are AI software programs that operate autonomously but work within human-defined parameters. Humans set the overarching goals and constraints, and the AI agent independently selects the best actions to accomplish the objective. Coffee Agents are designed to work alongside humans and other agents, capable of performing complex tasks, making decisions, and adapting to various scenarios. At the center of our platform are collaboration features and system design. We provide an intuitive interface that brings humans and AI agents together in a unified workspace. The Coffee platform features advanced chat functionality for natural communication with Agents and a comprehensive task management system. Users can easily assign tasks, track progress, and manage projects involving both human and AI team members, all within a familiar, user-friendly environment.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $COFFEE to AUD
A$0.1372288
|1 $COFFEE to GBP
￡0.06775672
|1 $COFFEE to EUR
€0.08233728
|1 $COFFEE to USD
$0.085768
|1 $COFFEE to MYR
RM0.38509832
|1 $COFFEE to TRY
₺3.0190336
|1 $COFFEE to JPY
¥13.47672584
|1 $COFFEE to RUB
₽8.68143696
|1 $COFFEE to INR
₹7.29714144
|1 $COFFEE to IDR
Rp1,383.35464504
|1 $COFFEE to PHP
₱5.02000104
|1 $COFFEE to EGP
￡E.4.38102944
|1 $COFFEE to BRL
R$0.53004624
|1 $COFFEE to CAD
C$0.12264824
|1 $COFFEE to BDT
৳10.26128352
|1 $COFFEE to NGN
₦132.76714864
|1 $COFFEE to UAH
₴3.60911744
|1 $COFFEE to VES
Bs4.374168
|1 $COFFEE to PKR
Rs23.92412592
|1 $COFFEE to KZT
₸44.78719192
|1 $COFFEE to THB
฿2.94098472
|1 $COFFEE to TWD
NT$2.8046136
|1 $COFFEE to CHF
Fr0.07633352
|1 $COFFEE to HKD
HK$0.66555968
|1 $COFFEE to MAD
.د.م0.86368376