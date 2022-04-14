Codex Multichain (CODEX) Tokenomics
Codex Multichain (CODEX) Information
The CODEX project represents an innovative initiative in the field of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. It is conceived as a versatile and comprehensive solution, intended to provide a wide range of services for both users and developers in the landscape of cryptocurrencies. The main objective of CODEX is to create an ecosystem that facilitates navigation in the world of cryptocurrencies, offering tools that facilitate trading, investing, managing digital assets and promoting your projects.
These features make CODEX an ambitious and multifunctional project in the world of cryptocurrencies, aimed at simplifying and enhancing user experience in the sector.
Codex Multichain (CODEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Codex Multichain (CODEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Codex Multichain (CODEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Codex Multichain (CODEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CODEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CODEX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.