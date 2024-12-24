Codex Multichain Price (CODEX)
The live price of Codex Multichain (CODEX) today is 0.00793088 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 791.41K USD. CODEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Codex Multichain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.90K USD
- Codex Multichain price change within the day is +5.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Codex Multichain to USD was $ +0.00040542.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Codex Multichain to USD was $ +0.0030261367.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Codex Multichain to USD was $ +0.0043696087.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Codex Multichain to USD was $ +0.001365114392798154.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00040542
|+5.39%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0030261367
|+38.16%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0043696087
|+55.10%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001365114392798154
|+20.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Codex Multichain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
+5.39%
-12.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The CODEX project represents an innovative initiative in the field of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. It is conceived as a versatile and comprehensive solution, intended to provide a wide range of services for both users and developers in the landscape of cryptocurrencies. The main objective of CODEX is to create an ecosystem that facilitates navigation in the world of cryptocurrencies, offering tools that facilitate trading, investing, managing digital assets and promoting your projects. These features make CODEX an ambitious and multifunctional project in the world of cryptocurrencies, aimed at simplifying and enhancing user experience in the sector.
|1 CODEX to AUD
A$0.012689408
|1 CODEX to GBP
￡0.0062653952
|1 CODEX to EUR
€0.0076136448
|1 CODEX to USD
$0.00793088
|1 CODEX to MYR
RM0.0356096512
|1 CODEX to TRY
₺0.279166976
|1 CODEX to JPY
¥1.2461791744
|1 CODEX to RUB
₽0.8027636736
|1 CODEX to INR
₹0.6747592704
|1 CODEX to IDR
Rp127.9174014464
|1 CODEX to PHP
₱0.4641944064
|1 CODEX to EGP
￡E.0.4051093504
|1 CODEX to BRL
R$0.0490128384
|1 CODEX to CAD
C$0.0113411584
|1 CODEX to BDT
৳0.9488504832
|1 CODEX to NGN
₦12.2768436224
|1 CODEX to UAH
₴0.3337314304
|1 CODEX to VES
Bs0.40447488
|1 CODEX to PKR
Rs2.2122396672
|1 CODEX to KZT
₸4.1414262272
|1 CODEX to THB
฿0.2719498752
|1 CODEX to TWD
NT$0.259339776
|1 CODEX to CHF
Fr0.0070584832
|1 CODEX to HKD
HK$0.0615436288
|1 CODEX to MAD
.د.م0.0798639616