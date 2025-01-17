CODA Price (CODA)
The live price of CODA (CODA) today is 0.0879 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CODA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CODA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.08K USD
- CODA price change within the day is +2.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CODA to USD was $ +0.00252099.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CODA to USD was $ -0.0469604695.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CODA to USD was $ -0.0675858705.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CODA to USD was $ -0.22028627834143375.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00252099
|+2.95%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0469604695
|-53.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0675858705
|-76.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.22028627834143375
|-71.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of CODA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.54%
+2.95%
+1.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WEE:CODA is a global metaverse platform that connects "features for space" to reality and aims to create an environment where users can realize profits through legal economic activities in the metaverse. The created environment supports users to trade safely and actively by applying blockchain technology that has decentralized and enhanced security. Above: CODA is a metaverse platform that similarly reflects real-world economic systems, allowing users to gain economic autonomy. It does the same as real economic activity and allows you to exchange the value of assets on the platform into the real world. In addition, unlike conventional search engines, a search engine within the metaverse is built so that users can conveniently consume and utilize content within the above:coda. We look forward to introducing a new metaverse era by establishing a global metaverse platform that can realize each user's individual interests, needs, and inner needs.
|1 CODA to AUD
A$0.141519
|1 CODA to GBP
￡0.072078
|1 CODA to EUR
€0.085263
|1 CODA to USD
$0.0879
|1 CODA to MYR
RM0.39555
|1 CODA to TRY
₺3.124845
|1 CODA to JPY
¥13.667571
|1 CODA to RUB
₽9.004476
|1 CODA to INR
₹7.613019
|1 CODA to IDR
Rp1,440.983376
|1 CODA to PHP
₱5.150061
|1 CODA to EGP
￡E.4.43016
|1 CODA to BRL
R$0.531795
|1 CODA to CAD
C$0.126576
|1 CODA to BDT
৳10.686882
|1 CODA to NGN
₦136.70208
|1 CODA to UAH
₴3.707622
|1 CODA to VES
Bs4.7466
|1 CODA to PKR
Rs24.518826
|1 CODA to KZT
₸46.63095
|1 CODA to THB
฿3.027276
|1 CODA to TWD
NT$2.893668
|1 CODA to CHF
Fr0.079989
|1 CODA to HKD
HK$0.683862
|1 CODA to MAD
.د.م0.884274