We are a Solana memecoin based around the clown world meme, which is frequently used by Elon Musk on X to suggest how absurd many things in todays mainstream news, politics and culture are. With dozens and dozens of large accounts on X posting about these topics daily, this is a topic that is starting to gain widespread attention as more people wake up to the nonsensical information fed to them by the mainstream media and say to themselves, "that is ridiculous!" We are the first ClownWorld memecoin to be created and continue to grow through investment of time, energy and money by the developer and community. We plan to become a 'household name' memecoin in time.

