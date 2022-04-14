ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ClinTex CTi (CTI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ClinTex CTi (CTI) Information Clinical Trials Intelligence (CTi) is a scalable blockchain platform built for clinical trials, to serve as a single source of truth for the clinical trial and pharma industry and designed for wide adoption by the stakeholders of the ecosystem. CTi has been designed to transform the medicine development industry through the application of predictive analytics, machine learning, and the novel use of blockchain technology and smart contracts in clinical trials. Official Website: https://clintex.io Buy CTI Now!

ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ClinTex CTi (CTI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 482.02K $ 482.02K $ 482.02K Total Supply: $ 191.31M $ 191.31M $ 191.31M Circulating Supply: $ 83.29M $ 83.29M $ 83.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.11M $ 1.11M $ 1.11M All-Time High: $ 0.390233 $ 0.390233 $ 0.390233 All-Time Low: $ 0.00009718 $ 0.00009718 $ 0.00009718 Current Price: $ 0.00578734 $ 0.00578734 $ 0.00578734 Learn more about ClinTex CTi (CTI) price

ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ClinTex CTi (CTI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CTI's tokenomics, explore CTI token's live price!

