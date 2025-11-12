CF Token is a digital asset designed to enhance transparency and traceability across multiple industries, including food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and more. By leveraging blockchain technology, it ensures product authenticity and promotes sustainable practices.

Cleanfood is a pioneering platform dedicated to enhancing transparency and sustainability in consumer products. By leveraging advanced technologies such as QR codes and blockchain, cleanfood empowers users to trace the origins and processes of the items they wear and consume.