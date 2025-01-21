Clams Price (CLAM)
The live price of Clams (CLAM) today is 0.315507 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CLAM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Clams Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 365.61 USD
- Clams price change within the day is +262.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Clams to USD was $ +0.228462.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clams to USD was $ +0.1110514281.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clams to USD was $ +0.2519816216.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clams to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.228462
|+262.46%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1110514281
|+35.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2519816216
|+79.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Clams: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+262.46%
+345.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Clams were initially distributed to 3,208,032 BTC, LTC and DOGE addresses based on the 12 May 2014 snapshot of these blockchains. Each of these address received 4.60545574 CLAMs. 63,381 addresses have been dug comprising 291,898.39 CLAMs. If all the distributed CLAMs were dug up, the total money supply would be 15,009,015.13. There is no Proof-of-Work stage for Clams and the network is now secured by Proof-of-Stake.
