ClaimSwap Price (CLA)
The live price of ClaimSwap (CLA) today is 0.00157691 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CLA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ClaimSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 26.03 USD
- ClaimSwap price change within the day is +2.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ClaimSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ClaimSwap to USD was $ -0.0000405450.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ClaimSwap to USD was $ +0.0001718344.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ClaimSwap to USD was $ +0.0005166235497835565.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000405450
|-2.57%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001718344
|+10.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0005166235497835565
|+48.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of ClaimSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+2.20%
+7.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ClaimSwap is a Klaytn DEX based on AMM(Automated Market Maker). KLAYswap, which already provides a similar service, has contributed to expanding the Klaytn Defi ecosystem. However, no other DEX had matured in the ecosystem, leaving users with limited options. The ClaimSwap team aims to provide a more user-friendly protocol. Just as the Uniswap-Sushiswap case, we look forward to boosting the overall ecosystem with the release of ClaimSwap.
