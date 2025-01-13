What is City Boys (TOONS)

City Boy - a male who is living his very best life and chasing the bag at all times without letting Hot Girls or any female get in the way. $TOONS is for all the City Boys chasing their bags. 0/0% taxes, 100% safu, a coin for the boys. "It takes a lot of courage to be that dog" . Step into the universe of City Boys $TOONS, where ambition meets the world of cryptocurrencies. Connect with like-minded individuals who understand the importance of chasing the bag without hesitation. Embrace the courage it takes to be a true City Boy and let your $TOONS pave the way to financial success. Embodying finance, meme, and pop culture into one community known as City Boys $TOONS. Utilizing the viral social media trend of AI Cartoons, City Boys is a 0/0% tax token created for everyone.

City Boys (TOONS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website