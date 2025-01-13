Circular is a next generation multi-chain Layer 1 blockchain, designed to empower developers, institutions, and creators to build compliant, decentralized, and equitable applications across Healthcare, DeSci, DeFi and GameFi sectors. Circular (CIRX) is integral to the Circular Blockchain, serving as the primary means for transaction fees and governance participation. Unlike typical smart contract tokens, CIRX is seamlessly integrated into the network's code, ensuring efficient transactions akin to Bitcoin's framework. Despite this, it remains versatile, interacting with smart contracts for various operations. Beyond transaction fees, CIRX is used for purchasing services and products within the ecosystem, with pricing available on our website. Additionally, it incentivizes node operators through block rewards, enhancing network security and efficiency. CIRX coin holders will have voting rights on key decisions related to the platform's development, including proposed changes to the protocol and future feature additions.

