Chutes Price (SN64)
The live price of Chutes (SN64) today is 77.15 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 98.30M USD. SN64 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chutes Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Chutes price change within the day is +3.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.27M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SN64 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SN64 price information.
During today, the price change of Chutes to USD was $ +2.39.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chutes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chutes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chutes to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +2.39
|+3.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chutes: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+3.19%
-16.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Chutes (SN64) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN64 token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 SN64 to VND
₫2,030,202.25
|1 SN64 to AUD
A$118.0395
|1 SN64 to GBP
￡57.091
|1 SN64 to EUR
€66.349
|1 SN64 to USD
$77.15
|1 SN64 to MYR
RM327.116
|1 SN64 to TRY
₺3,048.968
|1 SN64 to JPY
¥11,183.664
|1 SN64 to RUB
₽6,055.5035
|1 SN64 to INR
₹6,658.045
|1 SN64 to IDR
Rp1,264,753.896
|1 SN64 to KRW
₩105,829.741
|1 SN64 to PHP
₱4,390.6065
|1 SN64 to EGP
￡E.3,866.758
|1 SN64 to BRL
R$423.5535
|1 SN64 to CAD
C$104.924
|1 SN64 to BDT
৳9,430.816
|1 SN64 to NGN
₦119,057.88
|1 SN64 to UAH
₴3,204.0395
|1 SN64 to VES
Bs7,869.3
|1 SN64 to PKR
Rs21,855.052
|1 SN64 to KZT
₸40,015.3905
|1 SN64 to THB
฿2,512.7755
|1 SN64 to TWD
NT$2,278.2395
|1 SN64 to AED
د.إ283.1405
|1 SN64 to CHF
Fr62.4915
|1 SN64 to HKD
HK$604.856
|1 SN64 to MAD
.د.م702.8365
|1 SN64 to MXN
$1,464.307