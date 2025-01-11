Chronicum Price (CHRO)
The live price of Chronicum (CHRO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.92K USD. CHRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chronicum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.14 USD
- Chronicum price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 124.31M USD
During today, the price change of Chronicum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chronicum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chronicum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chronicum to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chronicum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
*WyndBlast Play and Earn* WyndBlast is a play-to-earn (P2E) multiplayer cooperative game built on the Avalanche blockchain. This is the first game that will be taking place in the Chronica Sola verse, however, it will certainly not be the last as we plan to develop more games in the near future where players can use their assets from the previous games. *Team Building and Gameplay* In WyndBlast, players will be able to breed and raise fantastic dragons known as Wynds, recruit and train Mercenaries, forge material they find on the battlefield into powerful weaponry, and take them into battle against NPCs (PVE) and other players (PVP). Players will also be able to take on Daily Activities that will reward them with in-game currency and CHRO, as well as trade units and weapons in the Marketplace.
