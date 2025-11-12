Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 7.96K
Total Supply:
$ 999.77M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.77M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.96K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00108574
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS) Information

Chonkus Maximus is a community driven & operated fan token, dedicated to Chonkus Maximus the Famous chonky cat from Chania, Crete, Greece. A viral TikTok star, known for lounging by the waterfront. A local landmark with a 5.0 Google Maps rating, drawing tourists for photos and social media fame. He went from neighborhood lounge-lizard to global sensation through social media — TikTok, Instagram and Twitter videos tagged with #chonkusmaximus, receiving hundreds of thousands of views. Someone marked his spot on Google Maps as a “destination” — initially as a joke — but it gained traction and reached a consistent 5‑star rating from visitors who came specifically to meet him. His online appeal has even rivaled famous Cretan landmarks like Samaria Gorge and Balos Lagoon, which typically have slightly lower ratings

Official Website:
https://www.chonkusmaximus.fun

Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CHONKUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CHONKUS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CHONKUS's tokenomics, explore CHONKUS token's live price!

