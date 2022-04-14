CHONK (CHONK) Information

pump fun coin, fairly launched, has no purpose really, people that bought the most of it hope that the guy who launched it will pump it for them and do all the work only because he clicked the launch button on pump fun, while they just sit and say GM! perfect for people that love to buy and forget and not do anything at all and hope that other people will buy it for a mysterious reasons while they say GM to each other in an echo chamber! it's great!