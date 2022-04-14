Choccy Milk Cat (CHOCCY) Tokenomics
Choccy Milk Cat (CHOCCY) Information
Reality is a $Choccy cat meow
Choccy Milk Cat ON SOL Choccy Milk Cat is the adorable meme coin that combines the cuteness of cats with the sweetness of chocolate milk.
Choccy Milk Cat is the adorable meme coin that combines the cuteness of cats with the sweetness of chocolate milk. It features a lovable cat sipping chocolate milk, creating shareable content that captures hearts. Community-driven, Choccy Milk Cat donates a portion of transactions to animal welfare, making every trade meaningful. With exciting liquidity pools and staking options, holders can earn while enjoying the fun. Join the Choccy Milk Cat movement today and spread joy, laughter, and a love for furry friends! Grab your chocolate milk and embrace the cuteness!
Choccy Milk Cat (CHOCCY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Choccy Milk Cat (CHOCCY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Choccy Milk Cat (CHOCCY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Choccy Milk Cat (CHOCCY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHOCCY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHOCCY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CHOCCY's tokenomics, explore CHOCCY token's live price!
CHOCCY Price Prediction
Want to know where CHOCCY might be heading? Our CHOCCY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.