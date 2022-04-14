Chinese Doge Wow (CHIDO) Information

Chido is a community meme coin that has been created on the Base chain. The project launched in June 2024 as part of the Chinese meta season that followed on from Pei Pei. The project is a community takeover with everything being funded and paid for by the community. We have a marketing wallet with around 2% of supply to ensure project longevity and ongoing viability. Our distribution is very healthy having benefited from the token being in circulation for over 6 months.