Chinese Doge Wow (CHIDO) Tokenomics
Chinese Doge Wow (CHIDO) Information
Chido is a community meme coin that has been created on the Base chain. The project launched in June 2024 as part of the Chinese meta season that followed on from Pei Pei. The project is a community takeover with everything being funded and paid for by the community. We have a marketing wallet with around 2% of supply to ensure project longevity and ongoing viability. Our distribution is very healthy having benefited from the token being in circulation for over 6 months.
Chinese Doge Wow (CHIDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chinese Doge Wow (CHIDO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Chinese Doge Wow (CHIDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chinese Doge Wow (CHIDO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHIDO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHIDO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CHIDO's tokenomics, explore CHIDO token's live price!
CHIDO Price Prediction
Want to know where CHIDO might be heading? Our CHIDO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.