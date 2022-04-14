Chill Girl (CHILLGIRL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chill Girl (CHILLGIRL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chill Girl (CHILLGIRL) Information Chill Girl, Chill guys GF, all over tiktok like the viral chill guy meme that is sitting at 450m market cap at the time of me writing this, community is super strongand the meme is super viral! Like chill guy it is just a chill girl that people use for memes all over tiktok and twitter, like sexxy redd and tons of girl tiktokers that are making fun of the meme the "chill guy" in their own girl version of it Official Website: https://chillgirl.xyz Buy CHILLGIRL Now!

Chill Girl (CHILLGIRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chill Girl (CHILLGIRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 56,99K $ 56,99K $ 56,99K Total Supply: $ 998,96M $ 998,96M $ 998,96M Circulating Supply: $ 998,96M $ 998,96M $ 998,96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 56,99K $ 56,99K $ 56,99K All-Time High: $ 0,00618851 $ 0,00618851 $ 0,00618851 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Chill Girl (CHILLGIRL) price

Chill Girl (CHILLGIRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chill Girl (CHILLGIRL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHILLGIRL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHILLGIRL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHILLGIRL's tokenomics, explore CHILLGIRL token's live price!

