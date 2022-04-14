Chill Drone (CHONE) Tokenomics
In a world buzzing with activity, where drones are built for work, speed, and precision, one drone dared to be different. Meet Chill Drone – the laid-back, cloud-surfing anomaly that embodies the essence of relaxation. Born from the scrap pile of a high-tech lab, Chill Drone was a prototype that never quite fit the mold. Instead of hyper-efficiency and tireless productivity, Chill Drone discovered its true purpose: taking it slow, enjoying the ride, and reminding us all to chill out.
While other drones tirelessly plotted world domination, designing grand schemes to conquer humanity or control resources, Chill Drone wanted none of it. Why dominate the world when you can lay back on a fluffy cloud and watch the sunset? Chill Drone’s motto became clear: “World domination is overrated; tranquility is the true power.”
Chill Drone’s refusal to conform made it an outcast among its kind, but it also made it a hero to those yearning for a break from the relentless grind. With its half-open eyes, relaxed propellers, and signature serene vibe, Chill Drone soared above the chaos, proving that being different is not just okay – it’s awesome.
Chill Drone (CHONE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chill Drone (CHONE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHONE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHONE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
