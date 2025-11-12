Children Of The Sky (COTS) Tokenomics

Children Of The Sky (COTS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Children Of The Sky (COTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 07:57:05 (UTC+8)
USD

Children Of The Sky (COTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Children Of The Sky (COTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 12.71K
$ 12.71K$ 12.71K
Total Supply:
$ 999.53M
$ 999.53M$ 999.53M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.53M
$ 999.53M$ 999.53M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.71K
$ 12.71K$ 12.71K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01772925
$ 0.01772925$ 0.01772925
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Children Of The Sky (COTS) Information

Children Of The Sky ($COTS) is a memecoin-powered gaming ecosystem built on the lightning-fast Solana blockchain.

Blending lore, memes, and immersive gameplay, $COTS is more than a token—it's a movement. Players join the celestial journey as digital warriors, collecting rewards, battling in sky realms, and fueling a vibrant community.

With low fees, high speed, and a meme-powered mission, Children Of The Sky is aiming to conquer both the charts and the metaverse. Join the skies. Embrace the legend.

Official Website:
https://childrenofthesky.com/

Children Of The Sky (COTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Children Of The Sky (COTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of COTS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many COTS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand COTS's tokenomics, explore COTS token's live price!

COTS Price Prediction

Want to know where COTS might be heading? Our COTS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy