$ZHOA If Yu Cant Holdl Yu Wund bi reech!
If Yu Cunt Holdl Yu Wund bi reech! $ZHOA is THE CZ memecoin on BNB and here to bring back the vibes from 2021. Together we will make BSC great again and honor CZ legacy.
Leading the charge to make BSC great again, Chengpang Zhoa was Launched on August 28, 2024 on four.meme. The $ZHOA token aims to bring back the popularity of Binance’s defi platform and rekindle it’s former memecoin glory.
The ZHOA Wormhole Wrapped $ZHOA (wZHOA) is officially live on Raydium DEX on the Solana blockchain. That’s right—you can now trade, hold, and expand your $ZHOA journey across chains, using Solana’s lightning-fast ecosystem and the ever-popular Phantom wallet.
Chengpang Zhoa (ZHOA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chengpang Zhoa (ZHOA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZHOA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZHOA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.