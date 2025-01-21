CHELON Price (CHELON)
The live price of CHELON (CHELON) today is 0.01463746 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.89M USD. CHELON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CHELON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.82M USD
- CHELON price change within the day is -2.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 948.90M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHELON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHELON price information.
During today, the price change of CHELON to USD was $ -0.00034131412177371.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CHELON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CHELON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CHELON to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00034131412177371
|-2.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CHELON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-2.27%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chelon is driven by an AI agent to unite the U.S. and China. Inspired by Elon Musk and Yilong Ma, the "Chinese Elon Musk," its mission is to fund a meeting between the two and send Yilong Ma to space! Blending community-powered crypto with global unity 🙏 1) In the last 72 hours, we saw two monster memes drop, perfectly timed with Trump’s inauguration. 2) TikTok was banned and then reinstated for 90 days by Trump. 3) Elon Musk was named as a top contender to buy TikTok and is viewed by many in Washington as Trump’s conduit to restoring relations with China. Meanwhile, “coincidentally,” over the past two weeks, Elon Musk randomly showed interest in meeting his Chinese counterpart, Yilong Ma. Check this post for proof: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1876838689457815564 So basically, he’s meeting his Chinese Doppelganger, and rumor has it this meeting is set for later this week, where a major Asian crypto figure will act as moderator. AI Agent called @Chelon_ai launched with the intention of uniting Elon & Yilong (which now seems to be happening) and then sending Yilong to space on a civilian SpaceX flight to bring the US and China together. AI meme agents with China/USA narratives like CHELON are going to be very helpful.
|1 CHELON to AUD
A$0.023419936
|1 CHELON to GBP
￡0.0118563426
|1 CHELON to EUR
€0.0140519616
|1 CHELON to USD
$0.01463746
|1 CHELON to MYR
RM0.0654294462
|1 CHELON to TRY
₺0.5215326998
|1 CHELON to JPY
¥2.2831510108
|1 CHELON to RUB
₽1.461550381
|1 CHELON to INR
₹1.2673112868
|1 CHELON to IDR
Rp239.9583222624
|1 CHELON to PHP
₱0.85629141
|1 CHELON to EGP
￡E.0.7358251142
|1 CHELON to BRL
R$0.0882638838
|1 CHELON to CAD
C$0.0210779424
|1 CHELON to BDT
৳1.7847454978
|1 CHELON to NGN
₦22.7289015134
|1 CHELON to UAH
₴0.6181399358
|1 CHELON to VES
Bs0.79042284
|1 CHELON to PKR
Rs4.0818020956
|1 CHELON to KZT
₸7.76517253
|1 CHELON to THB
฿0.499137386
|1 CHELON to TWD
NT$0.4790840658
|1 CHELON to CHF
Fr0.0133200886
|1 CHELON to HKD
HK$0.1138794388
|1 CHELON to MAD
.د.م0.1466673492