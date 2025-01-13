Chainbing Price (CBG)
The live price of Chainbing (CBG) today is 0.078522 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CBG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chainbing Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.73K USD
- Chainbing price change within the day is +1.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Chainbing to USD was $ +0.00142855.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chainbing to USD was $ -0.0230172402.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chainbing to USD was $ -0.0360559282.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chainbing to USD was $ -0.04293621865849908.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00142855
|+1.85%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0230172402
|-29.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0360559282
|-45.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04293621865849908
|-35.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of Chainbing: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.63%
+1.85%
-7.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.
