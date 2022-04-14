Chain of Legends (CLEG) Information

Chain of Legends is a play-to-earn NFT game that you can: 1- Buy a land, build a CLEG token mine and start earning game tokens. 2- Directly sell tokens in exchanges or expand your empire by creating a Stone mine and an Iron mine to generate the resources that you need for your progress. 3- Build barracks and train troops. Explore the world, find dungeons, Kill monsters and collect treasuries. Troops gain experience and levels in every battle and adventure. 4- Fight with other players to occupy the treasure island and collect treasures. And defend the island you have occupied from other players' invasion. Fights are automated. Each user can use a strategy and set the formation of troops before the fight. And watch the battle replay. 5- There is a Marketplace where users can trade resources, troops, and lands. 6- Free to Play: Each user can get a free mine and land with low mining speed and capacity. And also by a referral program.